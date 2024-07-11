Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 8:35

Delta Air Lines reported a net profit of $1.31 billion in the second quarter of 2024, equivalent to $2.01 per share, lower than the $1.83 billion gain ($2.84 per share) recorded in the same period last year, according to a report released on Thursday, 11.

Adjusted earnings per share for the April-June period were $2.36, slightly below the $2.37 forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Revenue grew 6.9% year-on-year in the quarter to $16.67 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $15.45 billion.

For the current quarter, Delta expects revenue growth of 2% to 4%. FactSet’s projection for the period is $15.36 billion, implying growth of 5.6%.

At 8:25 a.m. (Brasília time), Delta shares were down more than 9% in pre-market trading in New York. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.