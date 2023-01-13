By Rajesh Kumar Singh

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines on Friday forecast first-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates on rising labor costs as U.S. airlines try to improve staffing levels amid strong demand. for travel.

US airlines are experiencing the highest demand for travel since the start of the pandemic, amid reopened borders, a strong dollar and increased corporate travel.

But airlines have had to spend more to attract and retain pilots and crew after many were laid off during the pandemic. Delta said it expects non-fuel unit costs to rise 3% to 4% in the first quarter from a year ago.

The company also offered a 34% salary increase to its pilots in a new contract, which should become a new benchmark for the industry.

The worsening economic outlook has raised concerns about consumer spending, but travel demand remains strong and exceeds the pace of growth in flight capacity, keeping ticket prices high.

“As we move into 2023, the industry landscape for air travel remains favorable and Delta is well-positioned to generate significant earnings and free cash flow growth,” said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

The company forecasts Q1 revenue to be 14% to 17% higher than in 2019, with capacity 1% lower. Delta expects earnings of 15 cents to 40 cents per share, below estimates of 55 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reiterated its profit forecast for the year released last month.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings were $1.48 per share, above analysts’ estimates of $1.33. The company reported $12.3 billion in adjusted revenue.

Airlines don’t expect demand for travel to slow down any time soon. Delta said it expects consumers to spend $30 billion on travel this year.