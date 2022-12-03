By Rajesh Kumar Singh and David Shepardson

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative salary increase to its pilots over a new three-year contract, demonstrating the bargaining power of aviators in a labor-depleted industry and amid to an increase in travel demand.

If the deal is approved by Delta pilots, it is expected to become a milestone for contract talks by rival airlines United Airlines and American Airlines.

Delta pilots will receive a raise of at least 18% on the date the contract is signed, plus 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, according to a draft contract seen by Reuters.

They will also receive a one-off payment equivalent to 22% of the accumulated earnings between 2020 and 2022, upon ratification of the agreement.

The Atlanta-based carrier’s pilots have been working without a new contract for nearly three years. They voted en masse in October to authorize a strike if negotiators could not agree on a new contract.