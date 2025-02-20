Delta airline is offering $ 30,000 to passengers They were traveling on the plane that landed Monday in a spectacular way and overturned at Toronto Airport (Canada), in an accident that left 21 injured, three of them seriously.

A company spokesman confirmed that Delta’s team is informing the affected clients that The offer “has no conditions and does not affect your rights.”

If the 76 passengers traveling on the flight accept the payment, the airline would have to pay a total of 2.3 million dollars.

Canadian authorities continue to investigate the causes of the accident, which He did not leave fatal victims.

The three serious injured

The accident, which occurred at the Pearson in Toronto airport, left 21 injured, of which three were in serious condition and were evacuated by helicopter: a minor, a man of about 60 years and a woman of about 40 years.

Today, 20 of the 21 passengers who were transferred to the hospital have been dischargedaccording to a statement from the company, which pointed out that it will begin to return their luggage and personal belongings to its customers once the authorities have removed the objects from the plane “safely.”

Videos recorded by the occupants of the plane moments after the accident shows the passengers out of the fuselage, which was in an inverted position, and in the images the plane can be seen, which had lost its wings, on fire, although quickly the Emergency services controlled fires.

The accident occurred around 14:15 local time when flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air (a Delta subsidiary) with 76 passengers and four crewhe was about to land in Toronto from Mineapolis (Minesota, USA).

The plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ900 manufactured by the Canadian company Bombardier 16 years ago, is a variant of the American Airlines CRJ700 model that collided in Washington with a military helicopter, an accident in which 67 people died.