Delta variant in Italy, most infections in unvaccinated people. This is what is revealed by the latest update of the ‘Covid-19 epidemic’ report by the Higher Institute of Health, published online. The infections, the report underlines, occur among those who “have not received any dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine” or who have not been “vaccinated with the first dose or with the single-dose vaccine within 14 days of diagnosis itself, or time to develop a complete immune response to the vaccine “. “In most of the cases reported in the last two weeks, the diagnostic assessment was motivated by the presence of symptoms or following the search for contacts of confirmed cases”, specifies the ISS.





Read also

“Starting from the second half of February with the progressive increase in vaccination coverage in subjects over eighty, the decrease was more marked in this age group than in the others. Currently the highest incidence is observed in subjects ‘under 60’ who have a lower vaccination coverage“.” The incidence of symptomatic Sars-CoV-2 virus infection shows a similar trend in different age groups (under 60 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years and over 80 years) and decreasing starting from March 2021 – concludes the document – The progressive increase in vaccination coverage in these age groups (at least one dose) follows the order of priority age adopted. Until the beginning of February 2021, the incidence was higher in the ‘over’ 80 age group.