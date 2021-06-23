To cope with the increase in Covid infections, mainly caused by the Delta variant of the virus, some restrictions have been reintroduced in Israel, the second country for percentage of the population vaccinated. The Ministry of Health has announced the immediate entry into force of the restrictions. For the second consecutive day, in the last 24 hours, more than 100 new infections have been recorded. The incidence is particularly high among young people.





At border crossings, in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, as well as at Tel Aviv International Airport, it will again be mandatory to wear a mask. Penalties of the equivalent of $ 1,500 have also been introduced for parents whose children violate the quarantine. Even those who have recovered from Covid or have been fully vaccinated must undergo a period of quarantine after coming into contact with a positive person with “a positive variant”.

Premier Naftali Bennett appealed to the Israelis asking them not to go abroad, where not strictly necessary. In Israel, where 9 million people live, more than 5.5 million people have received one dose of the vaccine and about 5.2 million also the second.