Developers at TiMi Studios have released a new trailer of the free-to-play shooter Delta Force: Hawk Ops starring Layali Grove Mapone of those that will be the backdrop to the Hazard Operations mode, which represents the extraction shooter component of the title.
The video then gives us a complete overview of this map set in a location that was once a luxurious tourist destination, showing various points of interest. Such as the village of Aminya, with streets and alleys perfect for shootings, and in the center a tower from which it is possible to keep the entire town under fire, and the Sparkling Empress Hotel, a luxurious resort occupied by the militia, which represents a danger for the players. For the more daring, furthermore, at the top of the mountain it is possible to explore the Haavk WSR laboratory, full of armored and dangerous enemies, but also with some excellent loot to recover.
Hazard Operations Mode
For those who don’t know, Hazard Operations is one of the three main modes of Delta Force: Hawk Ops, featuring a PvPvE (so you face both other players and AI enemies). The goal is to team up with other players, collect resources and loot, and finally reach the extraction point safely to complete the mission. Between missions with various objectives, random events, and a customizable and upgradeable loadout, each game aims to be different from the others, placing great importance on the strategy adopted by the players.
You’ll be able to try out Hazard Operations and Delta Force: Hawk Operations’ other modes, including the 32-versus-32 Havoc Warfare we saw in a trailer released over the weekend, during the game’s PC Alpha, which kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6. If you’re interested, you can sign up on Steam, from hereor from the game’s official website, from here.
