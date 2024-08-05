Developers at TiMi Studios have released a new trailer of the free-to-play shooter Delta Force: Hawk Ops starring Layali Grove Mapone of those that will be the backdrop to the Hazard Operations mode, which represents the extraction shooter component of the title.

The video then gives us a complete overview of this map set in a location that was once a luxurious tourist destination, showing various points of interest. Such as the village of Aminya, with streets and alleys perfect for shootings, and in the center a tower from which it is possible to keep the entire town under fire, and the Sparkling Empress Hotel, a luxurious resort occupied by the militia, which represents a danger for the players. For the more daring, furthermore, at the top of the mountain it is possible to explore the Haavk WSR laboratory, full of armored and dangerous enemies, but also with some excellent loot to recover.