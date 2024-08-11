Each operator belongs to a class that specializes in a certain area. For example, assault operators have equipment and gadgets designed to quickly eliminate targets or create opportunities for the entire team.

After having presented the various modes and some of the maps of Delta Force: Hawk Ops now TiMi Studios has started publishing a series of videos dedicated to the various Operators that players will be able to impersonate during online matches, starting with Kai Silva, Roy Smee and Terry Musa .

Meet Kai Silva, Roy Smee and Terry Musa

Kai Silva is an assault operator. His loadout includes a motorized exoskeleton that increases his mobility and heals him after each kill, and allows him to perform long tactical slides on the ground, great for both dodging incoming shots and surprising opponents. He can also use a short-lived but rapidly expanding smoke bomb, while his main gadget is a wrist-mounted grenade launcher that fires up to 3 grenades at a time, which can also attach to vehicles.

Roy Smee is a support operator who can heal allies on the field with a pistol that fires healing bolts. He also has a smoke grenade that provides cover while also restoring health to allies. He can also deploy a targeted smoke screen that extends for dozens of meters in a straight line using a drone, creating a wall that blocks the enemy’s view

Terry Musa is an engineer who specializes in supporting the team with multiple counterattack options. He has a device on his right arm that emits phasic sonic waves that reduce explosive damage, and can place sonic traps on hard surfaces that emit infrasonic waves when enemies get close, which deals penetrating damage and slows the movement of the targets. His primary tactical device is a drone that emits a wide area sonic wave that paralyzes enemies, slowing their movement and rate of fire.

