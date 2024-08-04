TiMi Studio Group and Team Jade have released a new gameplay trailer for the multiplayer shooter Delta Force: Hawk OpsThe video shows the mode Havoc Warfarewhich will also be available in the online Alpha tests on PC starting on August 6.
Havoc Warfare offers large scale clashes Battlefield-style, so with a large map, with the possibility of using various vehicles, such as tanks, helicopters and ships. Two teams of 32 players, divided into mini-teams of 4 people, will have the objective of conquering strategic points of the map in possession of the opponents, until the last final siege. In particular, in the Alpha players will be able to try this mode on two different maps.
What is Delta Force: Hawk Ops and How to Get Into the Alpha
Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter free to play and a reboot of the Delta Force series born in 1999. The game is in development, not only on PC, but also for PlayStation, Xbox and mobile devices iOS and Android. The game will offer clashes on large maps and using military vehicles, such as jeeps, pick-ups, helicopters, attack boats, fighter jets and drones. In addition to multiplayer modes, the game will include a campaign, based on the film “Black Hawk Down” directed by Ridley Scott.
We told you about Havoc Warfare and the other modes of Delta Force: Hawk Ops in our hands-on article with first impressions of this ambitious free-to-play shooter. If you are interested, as mentioned at the beginning, Alpha testing on PC will start on August 6thwhich you can subscribe to via the game’s Steam page, this addressor through the official website, which you can find here.
