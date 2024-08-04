TiMi Studio Group and Team Jade have released a new gameplay trailer for the multiplayer shooter Delta Force: Hawk OpsThe video shows the mode Havoc Warfarewhich will also be available in the online Alpha tests on PC starting on August 6.

Havoc Warfare offers large scale clashes Battlefield-style, so with a large map, with the possibility of using various vehicles, such as tanks, helicopters and ships. Two teams of 32 players, divided into mini-teams of 4 people, will have the objective of conquering strategic points of the map in possession of the opponents, until the last final siege. In particular, in the Alpha players will be able to try this mode on two different maps.