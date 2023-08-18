The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer that offers a small taste of the firefights that await us in the game. The full reveal will take place during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, next August 22nd .

Level Infinite and the developers of TiMi Studio announced today Delta Force: Hawk Ops , a free-to-play tactical first-person shooter and reboot of the Delta Force series. It will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and iOS and Android mobile devices.

The first details

Delta Force is a tactical multiplayer shooter series created by NovaLogic. The first chapter dates back to the now distant 1998, while the last, Delta Force Xtreme 2, dates back to 2009. According to the first details shared by the producer Shadow Guo, Delta Force: Hawk Ops seems to inherit the fights on vast maps of the series and the use of various military means, but all in a larger scale.

“Our designers chose to build an immersive multiplayer battlefield that can accommodate PvP on an even larger scale than the previous 32-player limit,” Guo said. “To create a great combat atmosphere on land, sea and in the air, we designed a variety of engagement methods and maps that integrate different terrain features, such as vertical drops and caves, as well as different vehicle routes.”

“We have also created unique and technologically advanced vehicles for players to use in the game, including assault vehicles, helicopters, armored personnel carriers, attack boats, ground vehicles, jeeps, pickup trucks, fighter jets, and drones. These vehicles enrich the gaming experience of large-scale PVP”.

Additionally, Delta Force: Hawks Ops will feature a storyline dealing with realistic themes, with the campaign che will be based on the movie Black Hawk Downand will use cutting-edge technologies to create the most authentic experience possible.

“Our goal is to maintain the authentic essence of the original Delta Force game while instilling a near-future flavor both artistically and narratively. To achieve this, we developed the overall storyline with realistic themes, we employed real-life actors to build the characters, use photogrammetry to create 3D worlds, capture tactical movements from military professionals, and seek guidance from ex-Special Forces members to ensure an authentic tone of purpose realism and professionalism within the military theme.”

“Furthermore, our campaign mode is based on the movie “Black Hawk Down”. Players will be able to experience authentic and exciting battles from the famous movie. Our team has studied the movie thoroughly and delved into the historical context with respect. This research dedication has allowed us to recreate a truly authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of that monumental event.”