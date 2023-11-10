The developers of TiMi Studios have released a new gameplay videos Of Delta Force: Hawk Ops which shows some sequences of the Extraction mode called “Hazard Operation” and the highlights of the playtests that took place recently in China.

Based on the pre-alpha version of the game, in the video we can see intense firefights and an overview of outdoor and indoor locations and the arsenal available to players. Hazard Operations It’s one of two modes currently confirmed for the game. During matches, players will have to group up and face another team and enemies controlled by AI, which therefore offer a mix of PvE missions, PvP clashes with a sprinkling of random events that offer a pinch of unpredictability every time.