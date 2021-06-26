Record increase in covid infections in Great Britain where the delta variant of the coronavirus is now predominant. In the last 24 hours, 18,270 cases have been recorded, the highest number since last February 5th, and 23 deaths. 83 percent of adults received one dose of the vaccine and 61.2 percent two.





Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets in central London to protest against the restrictive measures still in force in Great Britain at least until 19 July. “We are here to take back our freedom”, one of the chanted slogans. Tennis balls were thrown towards Parliament.