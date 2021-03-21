The City of Buenos Aires has a long riverbank in front of the Río de la Plata but its neighboring restaurants -in Puerto Madero or Costanera Norte- do not include postcards with vegetation. For those who, in addition to being close to water, want to eat in a green environment, there is the alternative of Delta del Tigre or last stretch of the Paraná River Delta, a route with multiple options about 30 kilometers from the center of CABA.

Ideal for a weekend walk, is an alternative for those who wish to make a gastronomic excursion without staying overnight. On the banks of rivers and streams, in the different sections of the delta there are the different proposals that can be accessed through boats that leave the river terminal of the City of Tigre (Gral. Bartolomé Miter 375). Several companies offer the service at regular times and, in other cases, the same restaurants offer packages with transfers. Attention: always it is advisable to reserve, and in many places it is exclusive since places are limited.

From the terminal, the navigation route takes between twenty minutes and an hour and a half, depending on the stop chosen. Many of the establishments complement their offer with outdoor activities, ranging from hiking and water sports to art exhibitions. As for the menus, dishes with red meat and pasta abound, but there is also signature cuisine and, for lovers of sweets, pastry.

1. Kanoo

Restaurants in the Tigre Delta: the Kanoo deck, on the Sarmiento River.

Kanoo is the dock of choice for kayakers. Its founders, brothers Ezequiel and Damián Molina, are professional instructors and former members of the national rowing and canoeing teams. But gastronomy is another of the attractions of the place.

The menu is extensive and was designed in harmony with the ecosystem, so they try to include vegetables from local gardens and river fish, like pacú or surubí. There’s also exotic meats like pickled alligator or buffalo burgers. The most conservative, do not despair: you can also order a Milanese or a good chorizo ​​steak. And the lovers good wines they are surprised to find a cava with 370 labels and sommelier to advise them on the pairing. The average price can vary between $ 1,000 and $ 2,000 per person. At night there are usually live shows and bonfires facing the river.

To get there, you can go by collective boat or coordinate transfer with the establishment.

Sarmiento River 54, Tigre Delta Kanoo Pier. Reservations through the web www.kanoo.com.ar. [email protected] WhatsApp: +54 9 11 6691-2222. IG: @kanoo_oficial.

2. El Descanso Island

Restaurants in the Tigre Delta: El Descanso Island.

It is one of the most exclusive and glamorous proposals in the area. Chosen by Hollywood actors such as Will Smith, former presidents such as Mauricio Macri and Emmanuel Macron, and spiritual leaders (as seen in the Netflix documentary From stress to happiness), Isla El Descanso is an oasis of almost 40 hectares with streams, bridges and channels surrounded by lush vegetation.

The restaurant is run by chef Daniel Hansen -Responsible for the kitchen of La Pecora Nera in Recoleta- and has a unique three-step menu with entry (provoleta, gizzards, burrata, caprese salad, among the options), main dish (sirloin steak, strip roast, chicken or pasta), dessert, wine and soft drinks. It costs $ 6,900 and includes scheduled transfers to the site from the river station, as well as guided walks. The property also has a nursery and a singularity: among trees and plants you can see sculptures by contemporary artists such as Julio Le Parc, Pablo Reinoso, Bastón Díaz, Carlos Gallardo, among others, which constitutes a true art gallery at the fresh air. In the coming weeks, there will also be a special proposal for Saturdays at sunset: the X Real cycle will feature an open-air light show and live DJ, accompanied by good wines, cocktails and finger food.

Sarmiento River, Isla del Descanso dock. http://www.islaeldescanso.com. E-mail: [email protected] Tel. + 54 11 5365 7731 / Whatsapp: +54 9 11 5954 6295.

3. The Pecanes

The baked empanadas from the Los Pecanes neighborhood, in the Tigre Delta.

Like many hostels in the area, Los Pecanes has a proposal for those who want to go to lunch or dinner without having to stay. The menus are fixed: from Monday to Saturday it costs $ 1,800 and on Sundays $ 2,000 at noon. Dinner, $ 1,300. On Saturdays, for example, they are served clay baked meat patties, with smoked chicken, baked potatoes, salads, dessert and drinks (water, soft drinks, house red wine, beers, coffee). On Sundays there are free grill (tenderloin, empty, chorizo, blood sausage), also with salads, dessert and drinks included. Another option is homemade stuffed pasta. They have Paraguayan hammocks for a restorative nap after a hearty meal and one of the largest hummingbird reserves in the country for bird watching lovers, among other attractions.

Second section of islands in the Delta, on the Felicaria stream. www.hosterialospecanes.com. Reservations via WhatsApp +54 9 11 2807 5551. IG: @ los.pecanes.

4. White Cat

Restaurants in the Tigre Delta: Gato Blanco, a classic since the 80s.

A classic in the area for 35 years. Celebrities of the show such as Richard Gere, Matt Damon, Ricardo Montaner and Joan Manuel Serrat passed through its tables – with white tablecloths, more formal than other restaurants in the area – and it is one of the most valued of Tigre in the TripAdvisor ranking. Its owners, the brothers Marcelo and Ricardo Olivera, are still at the helm as in the 80s, when they recycled an old mansion to receive diners.

Today they maintain a menu of Argentine and international cuisine, with meat, fish and pasta. An average of $ 2,000 per person is spent, without wine. They only open at lunchtime and are open only with reservations.

Capitán 80 River, Paraná Delta. Open every day from 12 to 17. Tel. 4728-0390. E-mail: [email protected]

5. Alpenhaus

The Linzertorte cake, with almonds, cocoa, vanilla and raspberry jam, an Alpenhaus delight.

Suzanne Holzer Krieg is a Austrian based in Argentina who moved to the delta 25 years ago. Together with her husband, Willy Krieg -Argentine of Germanic descent- they set up an inn in their house and she cooks dishes inspired by her origins, such as Leberkäse (German meatloaf), Kassler (smoked pork rib) or goulash with spätzle. The cake shop It is another of the highlights of the menu, with desserts such as Linzertorte (sweet cake with ground almonds and cocoa), Sachertorte (chocolate cake and apricots) and apple, ricotta or raspberry strudel. In addition, it is the only place in the area that offers draft beer. Main courses cost $ 750- $ 950 and cake slices $ 500- $ 700. You can also order plates to share.

Those who want to spend the day in the place can ask for packages that include lunch and access to the facilities, with a swimming pool and walks between wetlands.

Arroyo Rama Negra, Alpenhaus Pier. Restaurant open from Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. WhatsApp: 11 3378 9061. www.alpenhaus.com.ar. IG: @ alpenhaus.tigre.suzanne

6. Senator Dupont

Restaurants in the Tigre Delta: Senador Dupont.

This property covers two islands linked by a bridge and contains one of the most recent curiosities of the delta: the building of the former San Francisco Convent (built in 1910) that this year was enabled as a hotel. However, you don’t need to stay to enjoy lunch or dinner and get through the day. The menu has signature dishes, such as the reduced chorizo ​​steak with red wine and accompanied with mushrooms and onions ($ 950) but there are also snacks, salads, roast meats, pastas (from $ 540), sandwiches and a great variety of pizzas ( from $ 600) and Milanese (from $ 420, alone, to “Senador Dupont”, with raw ham, arugula and olives, $ 750). On Saturday nights dinner is accompanied by a live musical show and the local team coordinates the returns with taxi boats.

Rio Carapachay and Arroyo Gallo Fiambre. WhatsApp: 11 15-3209-1818. IG @ senator_dupont.

Restaurants in the Tigre Delta: Italian antipasto in Danilo.

7. Danilo

Located in an elegant two-story house with a deck and views of the park and the Arias canal, Danilo stands out for its Mediterranean-style Italian cuisine and the quality of the ingredients. The antipasto with raw ham, parmesan, olives, roasted tomatoes, caponata, fior di latte and artichoke heart is one of the hits of the menu, as well as the pasta and the octopus alla grilla. The masamadre breads are homemade, with agro-ecological flour. On special dates there are menus by steps paired with specially selected wines. When requesting the reservation, you can request a free transfer from the dock of the Dique Luján.

Canal Arias and Arroyo Guaycará. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 12 to 16. Reservations: +54 9 11 3919-4194 (calls or WhatsApp). IG: @ danilo.resto.

8. Tigre Brewery

Bars in the Delta: Cervecería Tigre.

One of the last inaugurations of the delta, since they opened just a year ago after remodeling the old Itatí recreation house, which dates back to the 40s. Now it has become a bar with four draft beer taps (Irish Red, Weizenbier, IPA, Hellestauer), surrounded by a large park with its own dock on the Sarmiento River. To stay for the day, just order a pint, but if your appetite is whetting, there are pizzetas or sandwiches with marinated red meats, braised chicken or aubergine milanesa, French fries, tacos with meat or vegetarians. There are usually promos that advertise through networks (with two pints, a portion of potatoes, for example). No need to book.

Sarmiento River, Itatí Pier. Tel. +54 9 11 3638-1692. IG: @cerveceriatigre