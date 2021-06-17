The cases of Covid are increasing exponentially in the UK and driving this new wave of epidemic are young people and adults still not vaccinated. This is what emerges from a study by the Imperial College commissioned by the government.





Between June 3 and June 7, infections increased by 50%, coinciding with the increase in cases of the Delta variant. Most of the infections occurred among children between 5 and 12 years and young people between 18 and 24 years (in these age groups, there are five times the infections that over 65 years).

Covid cases double every 11 days. The passage of the baton between the alpha variant that appeared in England last September, and the delta, has been “rapid” in recent weeks and now the second strain accounts for 90 percent of cases. The imminent extension of vaccines to minors “should substantially reduce the overall growth of the epidemic,” the study authors write.

“There is very good protection for the elderly who have virtually all received a double dose of the vaccine and in adults under the age of 65, most infections occur among those who are not vaccinated,” he said.