They are “identifying the cases” of Delta (Indian) variant and their limited number is such as to allow, at this point, a tracing. Provided that our territorial systems, at the national level, are able to function in this regard. Which I hope. ”This was stated by Massimo Galli, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan, responding to Sky Tg24.





On the vaccine mix “I feel frankly reassuring on the basis of the data we have, they are not very many but rather robust, in saying that it even seems that heterologous vaccination, in terms of efficacy, in inducing antibodies, is better than the classic approach , with two doses of the same type of vaccine “. “If we are to be honest in saying that the data is still quite limited, we must also say that it is not a leap in the dark,” he stresses.

“Postponing the second dose of those who have antibody responses” after the first dose with AstraZeneca in the under 60s is Galli’s proposal that underlines: “This is my somewhat heretical position that comes from the fact that AstraZeneca was initially set up as a single dose vaccine – he explains – and that there are rather reassuring data on the effectiveness of the first dose and on the duration of this effectiveness “.

“If in addition to trusting that the first dose was favorable to you, you also have evidence of antibodies that show that you have responded, postponing the next dose – he continues – does not imply particular problems and allows us, from this point of view, to have a few months to allow a better definition of the problem “. According to the expert, “the only question is to understand if and which further verifications and strategy changes will have to be taken into consideration”. It is then necessary to understand if “having the antibodies demonstrated, it is enough to have the green sticker” and if these patients “can be considered as fully vaccinated. This condition should be included among those that give the right to obtain certain passes”, he adds. .

Immediately away from the obligation of outdoor masks or wait for mid-July? “It seems to me that it is becoming another political catchphrase, to grab some sympathy here and there. I want to give a strong and clear message to the most fragile, even if immunized, and to the unvaccinated: until the situation stabilizes and does not become calm, keep the mask in crowded situations. I don’t mean on the beach or at the restaurant, but in these crowded situations, even outdoors, it’s worth it. It’s a minimum sacrifice that helps reduce the circulation of the virus “.