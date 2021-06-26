OfKathrin Reikowski shut down

Despite lockdown and vaccination campaign: Great Britain has record numbers of infections. Numbers on delta variants and vaccines are also causing concern.

London – The number of new infections in the UK is higher than it has been since February. On Saturday, authorities reported 18,270 new cases, a jump of 2,400 cases compared to the previous day.

Most recently, more cases were detected on February 5 than the UK was at the start of the vaccination campaign and in lockdown. Also noticeable: Compared to last Saturday, the number of new infections has almost doubled.

Delta variant in Great Britain: easing postponed by four weeks

Just a few weeks ago, people from mainland Europe were gazing at the island with admiration: The rapidly advancing vaccination campaign meant that life after the pandemic was apparently within reach in Great Britain. But that was only apparently the case. The month-long lockdown and the vaccinations had pushed the numbers of new infections and hospital patients down significantly. But then the delta variant, which first appeared in India, spread throughout the country. And the authorities postponed the long-awaited lifting of all corona measures for June 21st by four weeks.

Now the vaccination speed is being pushed further: So far, 60 percent of people have already received full vaccination protection, around 82 percent even received both doses. But many poorer neighborhoods in particular are worried where people – because of reservations or other circumstances – have not yet had themselves vaccinated. Now you can get vaccinated in the UK without making an appointment. That could ease the situation a little.

Another downer: like that FAZ reported, of the approximately 120 deceased who were infected with the Delta variant, almost half had already been vaccinated. Once again, the very elderly and those with previous illnesses in particular were disproportionately affected.

Delta variant in Great Britain: criticism of Boris Johnson for planned trip to India

There was outrage that around 2,500 people who entered the country between February and May tested positive for the corona virus – but could not be contacted by the authorities. You had given incorrect or incorrect information about your whereabouts when you entered the country.

Boris Johnson is also accused of not canceling a planned trip to India long after the dangerous Delta variant became known. It was not until the end of April that India was classified as a “red zone” with hotel quarantine after entry. A few hours earlier, Johnson had canceled his trip – for over three weeks, according to the editorial network Germany, people had entered the country practically without strict controls. (dpa / cat)