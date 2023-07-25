An incredible astronomical event is about to take place and the planet Land will witness it. It’s about the Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2023 that they will reach their peak at the end of July.

The Delta Aquarids meteor shower is one of the most intense meteor showers of the year in the southern hemisphere and relatively visible in the northern hemisphere.

This astronomical phenomenon represents a unique opportunity to test your observation knowledge and, above all, it will be a good time to enjoy the father-son relationship or perhaps a romantic date under the starry sky.

When and where to see the phenomenon without failing in the attempt?

According to astronomical projections, the Delta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to reach its highest peak this next July 30, 2023, being a moment that you will not want to miss.

Unlike other meteor showers, these are characterized by having a dim luminosity, which means that they will be a little more difficult to observe, but not impossible.

ESOcast designed to offer a calm experience of the Chilean sky, presents the Geminids meteor shower / ESO

As for this event in the northern hemisphere, the lunar phase is expected to allow good visibility of the meteor shower Delta Aquarids; however, it will be just as challenging to get an observation due to the faint glow of the meteors.

It is important that when making the observation you look for a place away from the city, dark and clear to enjoy the celestial event.

Light pollution can be a factor that works against you, which is why mountains, ecological reserves and other natural environments can be the perfect setting to appreciate the star show.

Starfall in the desert / ESO