The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the death threat complaint made by the opposition candidate Delsa Solórzano on social networks after receiving intimidating messages on Facebook, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Sunday.

“Given the death threats that the citizen Delsa Solorzano denounces through her social networks, we have appointed the 94th national prosecutor in matters of human rights to investigate said event,” Saab said on the X platform, which was known as Twitter.

Solórzano denounced in X on Saturday that he received death threats through Facebook. “I have received a death threat. This account has been harassing me since July”, Solórzano said when pointing out that he would file a formal complaint with international organizations due to the “absence of the rule of law in Venezuela.”

The opponent published screenshots of the messages she received. One of them reads: “The Venezuelan people and the collective forces of the ELN are going to assassinate you.”

Stock photo by Delsa Solórzano

“Fernando Villavicencio” has already fallen, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated while leaving a rally in Quito on Wednesday, “now it is the turn of Delsa Solórzano,” reads another of the screenshots released by the

candidate.

The applicant has not ruled on the announcement of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The opposition of

Venezuela plans to carry out the Next October 22 primary elections to define the candidate who will face President Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition pre-candidates constantly denounce obstacles to carry out their campaigns, among them physical or verbal attacks from groups associated with the government party.

Added to this are the political disqualifications of some of the applicants such as the former deputy María Corina Machado and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

At the same time, there is a legal challenge that seeks to block the internal opposition vote. Venezuela’s presidential elections are scheduled for 2024, but on Friday Maduro hinted at the possibility of bringing them forward this year.

