End of life, Bonaccini's decision criticized by his followers. Delrio: “Wrong choice”

Graziano Delrio takes sides on end of life supporting the line of Church expressed by the head of the CEI Soups and rejecting the governor's decision of Emilia Romagna but also his party companion Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Democratic Party. “The cardinal – Delrio told the National Quotidiano – told us that there is no right to die. And in fact in article 2 of the Bazoli (Pd) bill it is said that our duty is to strengthen the healthcare system in palliative care. The cardinal tells us that life is intangible, and I personally agree. However the Council is not open to euthanasia“.

“Regulate this issue with regional laws – says Delrio – it is not an appropriate choice. It's like we have a abortion law Venetian and a Sicilian. As the same right is not guaranteed on the national territory. It is a serious problem to make accelerations with regional laws that are different from each other. We are talking about a law that intervenes on the penal code, the urgency remains the legislating of parliament. The priority, the thing we are called to be responsible for is national law. But in the meantime – continues Delrio to the Quotidiano Nazionale – rather than twenty regional laws, it is better to establish ethics committees that can evaluate all conditions in individual cases, starting from whether there is palliative care. Better is a resolution that establishes administrative procedures while waiting for a law. Even if the wait needs to be shortened“. The reference is to the resolution of Emilia Romagna to allow euthanasia, with a period of time just 42 days from the request.