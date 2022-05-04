“The limit and the smile”. Here is what Archbishop Mario Delpini will bring with him from his visit to the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan. He explains it himself, after greeting patients with neuromuscular diseases, and thanking the doctors and health workers of the facility who take care of them. “I met some people who because of the disease cannot move, some cannot speak – he explained to Adnkronos Salute – And when they are young people who are cared for by their parents this is also a reason for anguish, for concern for the present. and for the future. I saw the limit as what mortifies being men and women eager to live, to do, to go. But here I also encountered a smile, a way of facing the situation that is capable of not making it a cause for despair but a form of willing struggle to cross the line, to go further and do something more every day “.

“I also met – he added – the smile of understanding between the patients and the staff. These wonderful people who know them by name, who know the way each patient wants to be greeted. The smile of the staff impressed me very much. , it is a form of sharing the limit which, however, makes it an alliance to overcome it “. Speaking from Milan, in video connection also with the other Nemo offices active throughout the peninsula – Rome, Brescia, Trento, Arenzano, Ancona and Naples – Delpini wanted to say thank you, “knowing how little these words I say are worth”.

“I am here – continued the archbishop, addressing the staff present and patient associations – to encourage, knowing how a bit rhetorical the words I say are, I am here to appreciate because what I have seen says what the quality of the unfinished is, and together I am here to bless. God is the ally of all those who do not resign themselves, who accept to walk further, who, while living in the land of the unfinished, continue to hope for fulfillment “. For Delpini this is “a citizenship that is both uncomfortable and promising”. “We are unable – he reasoned – not even to say thank you as we would like to say it because the staff who work here, worked, suffered, shared” even during the pandemic, “deserves a thank you which, saying it like this, seems like nothing . But this is part of the country of the incomplete, in which we are unable to express except initially what we have in our hearts “. (continues)

The unfinished is confronted in different ways. At the Nemo Center, Delpini highlighted in his message, “we take care of neuromuscular diseases and every cure reveals its limit. The slogan is: we want to change the history of neuromuscular diseases and this will not happen in a moment, it requires perseverance. L ‘incomplete sometimes mortifies us because we would like to see the results, reach the goal and instead the goal is far away, it has this characteristic: that sometimes we experience it as a defeat. We have not yet reached where we would like to be “.

But, the archbishop of Milan invited to reflect, “sometimes this also becomes an invitation, a kind of vocation: since we have not arrived we continue to walk, we will continue to get busy, to ask for collaborations, to study, to try, to investing resources. We are called to continue walking despite the frustrations. God became flesh in his son Jesus to live in this country of fragility, mortality, the history of all precariousness. At a certain point he said: it is done. said in a moment that seemed the definitive defeat, the irremediable failure. God’s way of achieving fulfillment is not the success for which everyone applauds you, but the dedication that stops at nothing, even if you lose your life “.

And in fact, he later highlighted at the end of his visit, “success is an unchristian word, I believe. More than success, we speak of fulfillment, of fulfilling each one’s vocation, the commitment to improve the situation of patients, to turning the history of neuromuscular diseases around. Success means a worldly way of triumphing. Here we have people who instead want to bring science, benevolence, life, the ability to relate, each one’s vocation to completion. all, to staff and patients who find assistance “.