Delphine Boël after a hearing at the Belgian Court of Cassation, Friday, December 13, 2019, in Brussels (illustration photo). (DIRK WAEM / MAXPPP)

This is not a new birth or a marriage, but recognition after 52 years of silence. The 52 years old is the age of Delphine Boël, a visual artist who has just been recognized by the courts as “legitimate daughter” of the former Belgian sovereign Albert II, after seven years of legal battle against the crown. She and her two children now bear the name Saxe-Cobourg, and with it the titles of princess and prince of Belgium. It was a question of law, the fight against lies and impunity.

Delphine Boël is the result of a long liaison between King Albert II and Baroness Sybille de Sélys Longchamps. Love at first sight, the kind of love that must not exist in the royal tale. And a priori, there was no risk because the baroness was sure she could not have children. But now, the impossible has happened. Two years after the start of their relationship, in 1968, a baby girl was born. To hide it, Baron Jacques Boël recognizes it, gives it its name and raises it. Albert comes to see her almost every day, but after nine years, rumors start to spread. To protect the royal family, the Boels leave for London, the contact is cut.

Delphine Boël, who has known since she was 15 who her biological father is, will wait until 2013 before applying for official recognition. She does it for her children, because her daughter falls ill, and in the hospital the question of parentage and medical history arises. Who is the grandfather?

She therefore asks for a paternity test. Albert refuses, the case is brought before the courts, which after many referrals, in 2019 order the king (who in the meantime has abdicated) to take the test, otherwise he will have to pay 5,000 euros in fines per day of refusal. He gives in and the DNA speaks: Delphine Boël is indeed his daughter, and she was recognized as legitimate last January. Which implies rights. In particular that of carrying the princely title, which the palace refused but which justice has just granted it. Monday, October 5, she will hold her first princess press conference, to say that a verdict does not replace a presence, but that it can be inspiring for those who have gone through the same ordeal. Because the law applies to everyone, including kings.