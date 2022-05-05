To the taste of the little ones in the house, the trailer for the new family film “Delphi: an underwater adventure” has been released. The animated film was directed by Vasiliy Rovenskiy and Natalya Nilova; and the voices of the characters (in original language) were done by Stephen Thomas Ochsner, Daniil Medvedev, Liza Klimova, Bruce Grant and David Grout.

who takes the script of the film is Alec Sokolow, writer of the famous “Toy Story” saga. He has also been a part of movies like “Garfield: The Movie”, “Cheaper by the Dozen”, “Money First” and more.

Trailer for “Delphi: An Undersea Adventure”

What is “An Undersea Adventure” about?

The film takes us to meet a unique and shy dolphin, who discovers the “Magic Bow”, one that can transform any fish into what it wants to be. One day, the Morays misuse it and become giants. After this, they intend to take over the peaceful Fish town.

With the townspeople worried, Delphy sets out on a search for her lost father in order to gain the strength and power to conquer the Morays and protect her town. The tape has a duration of one hour and 24 minutes. It is of genre animation, children and comedy.