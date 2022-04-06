The DeLorean returns to the future: the electric car has a teaser and it seems that this time it really wants to take from its big sister and be like the DMC-12 you all loved. Although it will really be difficult to overcome that of the film Back to the Futuresurely it will be interesting to see how they have changed the car components, of which the original was equipped with a V6 engine, although it could already be considered a “hybrid”.

The new DeLorean is definitely absurd, as this is not an extremely popular car, except for those who love the film, but continues to live thanks to the fans and that, despite wanting it for them, it is definitely expensive.

DeLorean DMC-12 will be present at Pebble Beach, the American competition held in California, obviously it will be part of the electric cars, as explained by the teaser. As we have already said, it will not be among the most popular and cheapest cars, but it could be the method to revive this icon of the pop world like a phoenix from its ashes.

As you can see from the only photo shown, it seems that the designers wanted to move away from the car you saw in the film, so as to have their own identity. The manufacturer she also got help from ItalDesigna company with which he decided to establish a collaboration for the creation of the sports car.

To find out what awaits you and the complete shape of this car, we just have to wait for the Monterey Car Weekwhich will be held on August 21 this year, so that you can see the DeLorean EV, even if already from the image it is possible to see that the shape of the car is much more in line with modern sports cars, almost completely abandoning the style that made it known to the pop audience. Probably many expected a modern DMC-12, but it will not be, we will see if this will be a winning move for the DeLorean or many will want a return to the past rather than the future.