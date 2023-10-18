DeLorean is simply making a comeback, but with a full-fat V8.

The DMC DeLorean is perhaps the most iconic car ever built. That has nothing to do with performance, because it wasn’t fast. The handling was also nothing to write home about. Or the build quality. No, the DeLorean became legendary by serving as a time machine in the extremely popular film series Back To The Future.

Think of it a bit like The A-Team van or the General Lee. Those cars are recognized by people who have nothing to do with cars. You often have to explain Jesse’s Volkswagen Jetta to people.

Return

Because of this fame, a return is always up in the air. After all, with a DeLorean you don’t have to explain what it is: a time machine. No kidding, if there really is a new DeLorean, then that will be big news, relatively speaking.

And damn, it will happen. That confirms DeLorean Next Generation Motors. Kathryn DeLorean – the daughter of – is the CEO there and confirms the arrival of the DeLorean with V8.

Now you may remember that the new Delorean would be electric. First of all, what a good memory you have! That’s coming. But that will be a very expensive car of which only 42 will be built. There should be more of the DeLorean with V8.

DeLorean with V8

Now DeLorean is not currently building eight-cylinders, so they will have to get them from somewhere else. It is of course not a Peugeot, Renault or Volvo engine, but one from GM, the 6.2 V8 from the Chevrolet Corvette. In fact, the entire basis for the new DeLorean with V8 is the Corvette. It is now equipped with a mid-engine, which makes it a little easier to make it look like the original DeLorean.

By the way, what not many people know, the original DeLorean had the PRV-V6 hanging behind the rear axle. Indeed, just like a Porsche 911 or Alpine A310 from that time.

DeLorean will position the new model below the electric version. The bodywork will be completely different. Of course, gull-wing doors will be present, because that is part of a DeLorean.

In collaboration with a lot of aftermarket specialists, we will ensure that the performance of the car is at a high level. DeLorean thus eliminates the biggest disadvantage of the original in one go: it was impossible to get ahead of itself.

