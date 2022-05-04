The process of approaching the world premiere of the DeLorean EVolved, the new electric model that will seize the heavy legacy of the DMC-12: in fact, a new teaser has been released that shows the rear of the car, thus increasing the expectation in view of the official unveil set on August 18 in Pebble Beach, in California. The new preview image thus allows you to take a more detailed look at the rear, with clearly visible the optical LED signature which runs full width across the car body, accentuating the road presence of the new DeLorean EVolved.

The link with the DMC-12, which became famous posthumously thanks to the cinematic success in the Back to the Future trilogy, will also be underlined by the choice of re-proposing the doors with gull wings open. In the new teaser then you can see the badge that shows the name of the car, backlit and located below the rear light bar. The development of EVolved it will be carried out in close collaboration with Italdesign and for this reason it is assumed that it may be based on the Evx platform that the Italian company is building together with Williams Advanced Engineering. If this rumor were confirmed, the architecture could allow the DeLorean EVolved to deliver over 1,000 hp of total power thanks to a powertrain consisting of two electric motors, combined with a battery with a structural function.