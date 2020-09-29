“It makes me sick to see the images of Delonte (West). To answer all those who ask me about this situation… All we can do is pray for him and for his family, and hope that he will seek the help he needs ”. This is the beginning of the text made public by Jameer Nelson, the point guard who played in the NBA from 2004 to 2018, regarding two videos broadcast on the networks in which the former NBA player also appears Delonte West in deplorable conditions. There are those who affirm that they live in poverty, on the street.

A Maryland police officer has been suspended for filming one of the videos of West being questioned, shirtless and handcuffed. Police said in a statement that they were alerted to a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino in Washington, DC. When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and made the decision to handcuff him. It was about West. Both he and the other person involved in the incident refused medical treatment and refused to press charges.

West, 36, played in the NBA from 2004 to 2012. He was just 29 when he was forced to end his career. He suffered from bipolar disorder that altered his mood. He had to deal with the disease, with times when he was well and his behavior was satisfactory, and cyclical episodes that led to a series of excesses.

Born in Washington and after his time at Saint Joseph College, he was chosen 24th in the 2004 draft by the Celtics. He played his first three NBA seasons in Boston, then with Seattle, Cleveland, where he was teammates with LeBron James and reached his best classification with the final of the Eastern Conference in 2009, then returned one season to the Celtics and another, 2011-2012, to Dallas. It was the last. When the next one was going to start, in October, something serious happened in the locker room. It was the last straw for the patience of his teammates and his coach, Rick Carlisle. The Mavericks fired him.

Left-handed guard-guard, he was a light player, 1.93 meters and 81 kilos, skillful, with good ball handling and good percentages. In that 2008-2009 season in which the Cavaliers reached the conference final, he was the team’s third leading scorer in the playoffs with an average of 13.8 points, plus 4 assists, behind LeBron and Mo Williams.

In his eight seasons in the NBA, he earned a total of 16.2 million dollars, 14.6 million euros, a figure that, had it not been for his health problems, would have been much higher. He had to accept the minimum wage on his last contract with the Mavericks. Back in 2010, when he was playing for the Cavaliers, he was arrested by the police for committing a traffic violation. And when they searched his belongings, they found two revolvers and a rifle hidden in a guitar case. A year later he was sentenced to house arrest and the NBA punished him with 10 games.

In February 2012, as he later explained, he couldn’t afford an apartment in Dallas and slept several nights in the Mavericks locker room and also in his car. Later, he had to work in a furniture store in Maryland and sell his cars and jewelry. “Everything I owned except my house and my clothes,” he explained in the Dallas Morning News.

Now, after the images of him on the street in deplorable conditions have been disseminated, his friend Jameer Nelson, with whom he studied and played in Saint Joseph, exhorts through social networks: that many have to deal with and don’t even know until it’s too late. I don’t know exactly what’s going on with Delonte, but he knows that I’m here and that I’ll help him get through this. Yes, I have been talking to him for the last few months, I have been trying to be close as a friend. There is something I do know. If you have mental, emotional or physical concerns in life, you have to talk about it with someone, with a doctor; not with your parents, friends, cousins ​​or wife, but with someone who has knowledge to help people who go through these kinds of problems. And be careful when posting videos and photos of someone. You may think that you are helping him, but maybe he can do more harm to him. People have children and children don’t deserve to be embarrassed. Please pray, ”Nelson concludes. Former Saint Joseph coach Phil Martelli has explained that he is working to get medical help for West. Martelli managed West and Nelson for three seasons.

After several NBA players, such as Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan, made it public that they had suffered from mental disorders, the NBA created a task force to address these cases. Next season it will have a Comprehensive Mental Health and Wellbeing Program to prevent risky situations for its athletes. The decalogue of foundational measures includes three obligations for the 30 franchises: count in your staff, with at least one professional with “experience in the evaluation and treatment of clinical mental health problems”, designate “a licensed psychiatrist” who is available to help handle the cases that appear in their field, and design “a plan of action” ad hoc for “emergencies” of this type.

