Delmastro, also the prosecutor's complaint. The undersecretary is still in the storm

There is no peace for the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastroas if being sent to trial for the matter wasn't enough Cospito and involvement in the case Pozzolofor the FdI exponent there would be a new problem and even – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the risk of a new trial. The Court of Biella asks the Chamber to rule on the objection of unquestionability of the opinions that the undersecretary invoked for the lawsuit remedied by the prosecutor of Court of Auditors of Piedmont, Quirino Lorelli. The Authorization Board he will have to say whether he deserves the shieldwhich the Biella investigating judge had already given him confidence in, only to be later denied.

There Cassationin fact – continues Il Fatto – he had considered that archiving “outside of permitted cases and the hypotheses foreseen beyond any reasonable limit”. But which words risk costing Delmastro another trial? In mid-2021 it was thrown at the prosecutor Lorelli is guilty of having ordered an investigation into Piedmont's decision to purchase history books for schools to remember Norma Cossetto and the tragedy of the foibe. “Dear Captain Fracassa” Delmastro said on video, defining Lorelli as “the torquemada of unique thought”. “You can't forget a face like that” he then added, showing the photo of the prosecutor and threatening a request to the Presidency of the Council of verify the work of the magistrate. Then the comment: “We'll be breathing down your neck. We will never give up on you“.

