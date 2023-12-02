Risks to national security: new accusations against Delmastro

New accusations for Andrea Delmastro. According to what Repubblica says, “having procured and made sure that his friend and party comrade Giovanni Donzelli made public the «limited disclosure» documents on Alfredo Cospito – and on his relationships in prison with the mafia bosses – put the security of the country is at risk.” On those documents, Repubblica continues, “a restriction of non-accessibility had been imposed not for bureaucratic reasons, but «for reasons of public order and security»”.

Despite this danger, Repubblica claims, “the undersecretary provided information to Donzelli “knowing well – writes the Rome magistrate – that he would have used that news for an intervention in the Chamber of Deputies”. Among the documents available to Delmastro, Repubblica continues, “there was also a 61-page information from the Nic in which Cospito’s entire prison history was reconstructed”.

The head of the Dap, magistrate Giovanni Russo, tells the prosecutors: “On the evening of January 29th I received a phone call from Delmastro which announced a formal request to obtain elements in relation to the Cospito case. The next day I sent him a summary sheet” in which there was no reference to the conversations between Cospito and the mafiosi. “But he called me, explaining that what he received was not enough for him, as he needed a more complete report” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

