Delmastro in Brindisi prison, controversy over photo with cigarette under no smoking sign. Then deleted

Dozens of users have reposted the photo of the Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmasterwho had posted an image of his visit to the on his social profile Brindisi prison.

In the photo, later deleted from the profile, you can see Delmaster inside the institution with a lit cigarette between his fingers, right next to the no-smoking sign: a detail that did not escape several users, who underlined, in their protest comments, the fact that smoking in the prison premises is prohibited.

Another controversy was instead raised by Gian Domenico Caiazzapresident of the Union of Criminal Chambersthat on X writes, commenting on a statement by the undersecretary: “the words of Delmastro delle Vedove, who indignantly claims to have visited the Taranto prison only to meet the prison police, because he does not bow ‘to the Mecca of prisoners’are of a definitive gravity”.

“I struggle,” he continues, “to understand how it is possible that none of the political entities (parties, associations) who are attentive and aligned in denouncing the shame of prisons, call for the immediate resignation of a person so unsuitable for the role, nor ask the minister to account. North what do you think of such a scandalous statement from your deputy minister? The undersecretary simply cannot understand that prisoners (be they the worst criminals or innocent people awaiting trial) are entrusted to the custody and therefore to the responsibility of the State and – specifically – to the ministry that he unworthily represents”.

“And if these people are kept in the indecent conditions that we all know,” he continues Caiazza“it means that Delmaster of the Widows at that moment he formally represents those who are responsible for that indecency (which of course has many fathers in recent decades). If he goes to prison and speaks only with the prison police and the administrative staff, proudly claiming to have ignored the inmates, not only does he set fire to an explosive opposition between ‘good’ and ‘bad’, but he also demonstrates that he has no idea what his role and responsibilities are”. “Whoever confuses politics with the vulgar propaganda of his own ideas cannot have government responsibilities of this importance”, he concludes finally.