Delmastro: “Meloni asked me if they were secret, I said no”

The Cospito case continue to hold court. Donzelli And Delmaster of Fdi are finished in the crosshairs of the opposition following the statements made at the Room by the deputy of Melons in the party and the revelation about the meeting in prison to 41 bis between Cospito and four dem parliamentarians. The undersecretary Delmaster tells new details of the story that sees him involved and does not intend to do no step back. “Those papers – Delmastro explains to Corriere della Sera – were in one relation based on the observation of prison officers who do their job well, paying attention to prisoners in 41 bis. They are not classified, neither classified nor reserved. I stay in my place. I also spoke to the premier Meloni of the topic”.

“She – continues Delmastro to Corriere – asked if they were secret information. I told her no. I add: in a country where yes complaint that are affixed too many secrets of State because, in a case where citizens can know, I should have behaved like someone who wants them keep in the dark? I think that as long as we are in government, 41 bis and life imprisonment I am unassailable. Politically they hold hands. They are instruments of the special anti-mafia legislation: together they will stand or together they will fall. My relationship with Donzelli? We have known each other for 25 years. In the youth movement we “pecked” each other often. I’m from Biella, he’s Tuscan. He was from the leading right, I from the social right. And then everything changed when FdI was born. Yes. I am reshuffle all the cards. Politics and humans. We have found ourselves in harmony and since the last legislature we share the apartment but the report on the visit of the dem in prison I didn’t take her home we talked about it in Montecitorio“.

