“We are working to give the country a better justice system, without haste, doing things right”







“I don’t think there is a plan by the judiciary to bring down the government. There are some magistrates who have positions influenced by their ideologies.” To Talk to Affaritaliani.it he is the undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro, under investigation for revelations of official documents on the Cospito case. “I don’t think about my personal case, but as he also said Meloni are a few red robes which I don’t think are a problem. A small part of the Judiciary, not even organized, will not worry, or even less will not bring down, a government that enjoys popular consensus“. When asked if he fears any investigation by any prosecutor against the centre-right before the European elections, Delmastro replies: “No, I am very calm”.

Moving on to the chapter on the justice reform and in particular on the separation of careers between prosecutors and judges, he states: “It is a mandated constitutional reform, important reflection is needed seeking agreement with the opposition. But we will certainly complete it by the end of this legislature. We are working to give the country a better justice system, without rushing, doing things right. There are faster reforms and others that are long-term, but they will all be completed.”

However, the ANM is against it…”The Ministry of Justice must also have the ability to dialogue with the ANM without accepting everyone’s views. It is a long journey that we will soon begin in Parliament”. And finally on the civil liability of magistrates, which the League wanted to introduce by referendum (then rejected by the Constitutional Court), Delmastro underlines: “For the moment it is not the subject of discussion in the ministry , different dossiers and themes cannot be mixed together”, he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

