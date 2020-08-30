Julián Delmás is the one chosen by Cartagena to reinforce the right side. The Aragonese footballer, with whom the Albinegro club has already reached an agreement, is very close to terminating his contract with Real Zaragoza despite having renewed until 2023 last season.

After the promotion to the first team of Alejandro Francés, Zaragoza currently had three right-backs, so Delmás had to find a way out, since Vigaray is today the headline in that demarcation. In this way, the Aragonese club also lightens the salary mass and saves just over 100,000 euros.

Delmás, 25, became part of the Zaragoza first team in the summer of 2017. In his first two years he was in the shadow of Benito and in the latter, in the shadow of Vigaray, but the injuries of these two players have allowed to play 73 games in three seasons, having scored two goals.