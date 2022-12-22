The hug with his teammates, belongings in hand, was last Monday in the sports city of La Manga Club the advance of the divorce between Julián Delmás and Cartagena. The winger and the albinegro club made official this Thursday the termination of a contract that had already been resolved days before, when he packed his bags in the sports city and was left out of the call for Alcorcón. Efesé understands that the level of the man from Zaragoza has dropped drastically this season; and the footballer, who also wanted to leave, is already listening to Second Division offers. He never quite fit the role of substitute.

Luis Carrión is the coach who best exploited the qualities of Delmás, turning him into one of the best full-backs in the category last season. And it is Carrión who, practically from the beginning of this course, detected that the level of the man from Zaragoza was not the same. For this reason, the coach soon cut his losses and gave all the stripes to Iván Calero, another footballer of the highest confidence of his that he directed at Numancia.

Everything was confirmed last Monday, when the albinegro coach chose to summon a boy from the subsidiary (Antonio Sánchez) beforehand for the Copa del Rey match. Delmás, suitcase in hand, said goodbye one by one of his colleagues next to the bus that was leaving for Alcorcón. The club understands that this Delmás is not the same as last season; and that he has not adapted well to the new role either to turn his situation around and earn more minutes: Calero has played practically everything, even exhausted. The difference between the two was abysmal.

The man from Zaragoza has offered a discreet level this season, especially denied in his last game: last Saturday against Racing. The footballer, whose contract ended on June 30, has a poster in the category and has also been the one who has chosen to terminate and seek new challenges. Delmás was able to recover from similar situations in the past, winning the game over David Simón and Antoñito. He now he has not responded to the pulse with Calero.

Loan of Neskes to Primera RFEF

The Cartagena sports commission already faces a more hectic winter market than expected. Arribas and Delmás are the first two casualties, which will be joined by Lee, Jaime Romero and Neskes, the latter probably on loan to Primera RFEF.