From prison to cancer, Dell’Utri talks about himself: “I miss everything about Berlusconi”

“I have a tumor”. Marcello Dell’Utri he says it in a long interview with Il Giornale. He says he is not afraid, out of concern for “not being able to see the finished library that will open in Agrigento, in the Valley of the Temples. Three hundred meters from the temple of Juno, a building restored for the occasion will house part of my book collection on Sicilian topics or by Sicilian authors. It will be the largest and most complete thematic library on Sicily”.

Dell’Utri explains that I will also use part of the 30 million left to him by Silvio Berlusconi: “They are coming, the bureaucracy is long. Yes, I will also use that money in part. I will pay 8% in taxes. Eight times three, 24… Thirty minus two million and 400 thousand euros: that’s 27 million and 600 thousand. I’m tormented from people who ask me for money now. But I can satisfy the urge to buy some other book collections, who knows”.

Still on Berlusconi, Dell’Utri tells Il Giornale: “I really miss. I miss Saturday lunches with him in Arcore. I miss when he called me, even at night, because he had something new to tell me, an idea, a project. He never went off. Three days before entering San Raffaele, where he would die, he invites me to lunch. He was working on a document to define the rules of the new Forza Italia. “You can be the candidate selector”, he told me…»

On the origins of Forza Italia he says: «After Mani Pulite Berlusconi understood that if a moderate front had not been formed the communists would have won the elections. He met Segni, Martinazzoli and many others… In the end he decided: “I understood that we have to create a party!”. “And how?”, I said. “You do it, Marcello!. You are a good organizer, you choose the people.” He just gave me one rule. Don’t take anyone who already came from politics. It fell to me to have to look for candidates. For 415 colleges… This is how the selection began, starting from Publitalia executives, who became the leaders of Forza Italia”. Dell’Utri says he chose the best “taking care not to distract the people who are fundamental to the company. You know, the turnover…”

About life in prison he tells Il Giornale: «They respected me. I had to stop drinking coffee, saying that the doctor had forbidden it to me, because at every step they called me into a cell to offer it to me. And so I also stopped smoking cigars. Maybe sometimes prison is good for you… However, I met incredible people. There was a Ukrainian, a professional burglar, who ended up inside because he was betrayed by a stake, who went around with a chessboard under his arm looking for someone to play with. I said, “I’m no good, I just know how to play. But let’s play a game.” He was smart enough to let me win the first one, so I continued… I never won again of course. While he played he explained to me the shots he would make when he came out.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

