I study Dell Future-Proofconducted by Dell Technologies in collaboration with the research company Savanta ComReshas been carried out on a representative sample of adults aged 18-26 in 15 countries around the world and focused on social and economic recovery strategies.

According to Dell’s Future-Proof, 60% of Generation Z in Italy declare themselves willing to accept short-term economic limitationssuch as lower GDP growth, provided that policy invests in a long-term strategy capable of promoting more sustainable development in the future.

The Italian results of Dell’s Future-Proof denote a much higher percentage than the global average, which stands at 47%, but is also higher than that of countries particularly close to Italy such as Germany (47%). France (44%), Spain (46%), and England (41%). In addition, almost 90% of respondents in Italy believe that technology will play an important role in the fight against the climate crisis.

A scenario in which the interviewees indicated some precise priorities on which – in their opinion – the public decision-maker should concentrate over the next few years, identifying key and particularly topical issues such as investments in sustainable energy (55%) and theenabling a circular economy (52%).

On the other hand, Generation Z (29%) has little faith in the fact that the recovery of investments in the public sector can lead to a thriving economy within the next 10 years, a figure that becomes 32% in Germany, 40% in the UK, and 39% in both France and Spain.

Other aspects detected by Dell’s Future-Proof

Important point of the study is the issue of digital skills. Respondents believe that their education could have given them a better understanding of digital skills, with half of the panel (50%) saying they have learned only basic computer skills at schoolwhile about 14% believe they have not received any technology and digital education.

Data, unfortunately, higher than the global average (44% and 12% respectively), substantially in line with England (52% and 10%) and Germany (47% and 12%), but still showing a gap if the data are compared with the statistics of France (43% and 10%) and Spain (42% and 16%).

Furthermore, 1 out of 2 young Italians (50%) claims that the school (under 16 years) has not adequately prepared them with the technological skills necessary to undertake the desired career; to help bridge the digital skills gap, 40% of Italians surveyed in Dell’s Future-proof suggest make technology courses more attractive and available across all levels of education.

27% suggest that making technology courses compulsory up to the age of 16 would encourage young people to pursue more digitally oriented careers.

“There is no doubt that Generation Z will be the generation most impacted by public and private investment decisions made at this precise moment in history and represent the future workforce that will facilitate and maintain the long-term sustainable recovery”

he has declared Fabio Funari, Sales Director Public Sector of Dell Technologies Italywho later added:

“The data emerging from the research go in an unequivocal direction and strongly suggest that we direct future economic growth in the name of digital transformation, sustainability, training, and access to digital knowledge.

The goal we have a duty to give ourselves is to equip Generation Z with all the necessary tools so that they can be the real protagonists in a more prosperous scenario full of greater opportunities at all levels”.

As mentioned, Dell’s Future-proof study was conducted by the market research company Savanta ComRes between July and August 2022 in 15 countries, and was based on 15,105 “Generation Z” adults, therefore aged between 18 and 18. and 26 years old.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!

#Dells #futureproof #Gen #negative #GDP