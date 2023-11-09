Birthday party for Dellorto, a historic company known worldwide for its carburetors, which wanted to celebrate its first 90 years at the Rinascente Lounge of the U-Power Stadium in Monza. The Perfect Lap, this the name of the evening, it is the same that has characterized all the events linked to the celebration of this anniversary and which deliberately recalls the company’s sporting DNA. Numerous personalities from the world of entertainment and sport wanted to give their testimony presence of affection and esteem for the Brianza house. A production reality strongly linked to the territory where it was born in 1933 and which for three generations has had the Dell’Orto family at its helm.

The guests

The list of guests is long, including Elisabetta Gregoraci, Giorgia Rossi, Benedetta Mazza, “le Iene” Veronica Ruggeri and Nicolò De Devitiis, Mara Sangiorgio, Pamela Camassa, Filippo Bisciglia, Matteo Bobbi, Alvise Rigo, Ayda Yespica, Cecilia Capriotti, Youma Diakite, Alessandra Gilioli, Giovanni Fois, Matilda Porta, AC Monza captain Matteo Pessina with Andrea Colpani, Giulio Donati and coach Palladino. In addition to the champions Andrea Iannone, Luca Salvadori, Giorgio Amati, Filippo Carossino, Simone De Maggi, Sophie Carrigill and many others.

Porsche 992 GT3 CUP

The protagonist of the evening was the splendid Porsche 992 GT3 CUP racing car with DELLORTO tricolor livery, a car from Maurizio Lusuardi’s Dinamic Motorsport team which in 2023 participated in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup (professional championship held in conjunction with the most important Grand Prix of Formula One) and at the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with the Rimini driver Giorgio Amati at the wheel.

An 80s Vespa

Another photographic set, in front of which the celebrities took turns to immortalize moments of great celebration the one made up of an iconic 80s Vespa. A completely original piece equipped as standard with the DELLORTO carburetor.

Teo Teocoli

The show by the histrionic Teo Teocoli cheered up the guests who later also attended the show performance by singer Roberta Bonanno, former contestant of Amici and Tale e Quale Show. The evening then ended with Giada Brince’s DJ set.

Andrea Dell’Orto

The sporting and spirited spirit of the company was described during the event by the testimonials and the company board represented by the Dell’Orto family. “The perfect lap, our perfect lap, arrives tonight here in Monza which is the heart of an area where we were born and still present today more than ever”, said Andrea Dell’Orto, Vice President of Dell’Orto SpA “Ours for three generations family follows one another in this reality, which, thanks to its sporting DNA, has managed to grow over the years and become a brand synonymous with a product (the carburettor). But today we are more than a product and we are a big family even before a brand. A 90-year journey that does not end here but which from here relaunches towards future goals.”