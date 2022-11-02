Della Vedova against Calenda: “A lawsuit is now at risk”

“Some candidates of + Europe received funding from Soros. Direct public contributions, which will be published according to the law and that we claim politically. “This was stated by Benedetto Della Vedova, to ‘Repubblica’, about George Soros’ funding to + Europe.

Because Carlo Calenda then accuses you of submitting to Soros’ diktat and for this reason of having remained in the center-left coalition with Enrico Letta? “Calenda raves”, replies the secretary of + Europa who then adds, among other things: “Evoking our lack of transparency as Calenda does is on the verge of a lawsuit. The signed pact was physically drafted by Calenda. We are serious people. faith in our agreements. And the logic of that pact was entirely political: Europeanism, continuity with Draghi and, given the majority electoral law, the choice of the most effective path against Salvini and Meloni “.

Della Vedova further explains: “Maybe it’s Calenda who makes politics on the basis of the requests of her financiers. Her problems. We do politics out of conviction and not out of convenience, to the point of challenging the 3% threshold. It was really the least convenient thing we could do to keep the alliance, if we had reasoned on the basis of party interest “.

