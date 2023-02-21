After the triumph in his native Turin and before the awards as Mvp and best assistman of the Final Eight, the most beautiful tribute for Amedeo Della Valle, protagonist of Brescia’s success in the Italian Cup, was the hug that Marco Belinelli dedicated to him. The tribute to the splendid winner by the defeated hero between the two Italian stars who lit up the tournament. “In the midst of the celebrations, I almost didn’t notice Beli – says ADV -. His was a nice gesture, I’m attached to him. As a child, I used to come to Bologna, accompanied by my father (Carlo, former Turin play follow the training sessions of Marco and Basile who were two idols for me at the time”.