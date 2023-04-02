Della Valle’s and Cournooh’s free throws allow Germani to conquer Palabarbuto (69-72) at the end of a match that seemed closed in the 27th minute (37-55) and which Gevi then reopened in a frantic final. Brescia virtually outside the hot zone, where Pancotto’s team remains bogged down. Aggressive defenses and intensity distinguish a balanced start to the match, then Brescia breaks (9-1) on the Della Valle-Odiase axis and flies to 9-17 in the 8th minute. Gevi tries to shake herself off, finds an important triple with Dellosto and then impacts with Young (19-19 to 11), who first puts in a basket from 8 meters on the buzzer of the 1st quarter, and then repeats himself on the first attack of the 2nd ‘. The American from Naples, who started off the bench after 6’ in Trento, seems decidedly inspired, but Germani is very long: in the 17th minute Gabriel loses to an injury but catches Burns and Akele on the back of the bench who bring her back six ahead (28 -34).