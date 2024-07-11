Della Frera acquires Venezia Capitol Srl for 20 million euros: the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel changes hands

The Della Frera Group SpA. announces that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Venice Capitol Srl., obtaining total control of the property and management of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel of Venice Mestre. The hotel, which operates in franchising with the Hilton chain, represents a hotel resource of great importance in the Lagoon region.

The Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Venice Mestre is composed of 136 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a large SPA, boasting for years an excellent market performance with a turnover of over 7.5 million euros and over 40 employees. The Della Frera Group SpA. will maintain the current organizational chart of the company, headed by the CEO Lucy Herculaneum and the hotel management entrusted to Michela Murara.

The investment, of over 20 million euros, was entirely supported by the company’s own resources (equity) Della Frera Group SpA and marks the first step in the development of the group in the Veneto region, where it was not yet present, unlike Lombardy, where the group is already widely active. The legal advisor for the purchasing party was Avv. Vito Bisceglie of the NCTM study.

Knight Guido Della FreraPresident and CEO of the Della Frera Group SpA and new Legal Representative of Venice Capitol Srl., said: “We are delighted with this first acquisition of ours in Veneto. A wonderful hotel that has been producing excellent results for years with over 80% occupancy, an important hotel resource for the Lagoon! This significant acquisition adds to the recent opening, following renovation, of the Hilton Garden Inn of Somma Lombardo Malpensa, demonstrating a brilliant semester 2024 for our group and for the sector”.