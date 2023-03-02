One of the largest and most important companies in the world has today announced an important refresh as for the Dell’s XPS lineand that includes products XPS Desktop, XPS 15 and XPS 17; the new product range was updated with 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphicsto deliver a dramatic leap in performance and graphics capabilities.

The refresh of Dell’s XPS line focuses mainly on updating the hardware parts, with the latest generation CPU, an updated graphics sector with the latest GPU released by NVIDIA and the use of more performing RAM, or DDR5.

In detail, here below I will summarize all the news of each device.

DELL XPS Line: Desktops

The new XPS Desktop now features 13th Generation Intel Core i9k processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics, and DDR5 memory, with clock speeds up to 60% faster than DDR4.

The purchase is possible from today, February 28th. The other configurations will be available in mid-2023.

Among the updates, we also note those made to the exterior design, including an aluminum frame and a front grille; the product is available in the new colours, Graphite and Platinum.

Available with liquid cooling and new side vents on the XPS DT model for increased cooling.

DELL’s XPS line: XPS 15 and 17

First of all there is a premise, these devices will be available for purchase from March 6th; Whether it’s streaming, photo editing or building from scratch, the iconic XPS 15 and XPS 17 are beautifully designed, high-performance devices developed for creativity-intensive projects.

Featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA 40-series GPUs, these laptops are the intersection of cutting-edge technology and stunning displays to deliver the best experience for creators on the go.

(XPS 15: First to launch with i9 processor, 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD, OLED display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU; XPS 17 first to launch with i9 processor, 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD, 4K+ display and GPU (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop)

The other configurations will arrive in the spring.

