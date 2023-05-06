Dell is a US company. Founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, it is primarily known for its incredible efforts in the production of computers, laptops, servers, storage, networking and other computing devices. We are not exaggerating when we tell you that Dell is one of largest technology companies in the world and today we are here to bring you amazing news about the newest addition!

Dell XPS 13 Plus arrives in Italy, here’s everything you need to know!

In Italy the latest Dell invention finally crosses the finish line: XPS 13 Plus. It is a monster with a 13th generation Intel and more! I called it a monster because the company itself boasts of having created the “most powerful 13-inch in history”. The device is available in two versions: Platinum and Graphite. Among other things, you can even choose between Windows 11 which has been spreading like wildfire lately as we have seen here and Ubuntu. Anyway, the variations are so many that it will take a while to list them:

Dell XPS 13 Plus processor: (Intel Core i5-1240P 12th gen) (Intel Core i7-1260P 12th gen) (Intel Core i7-1270P 12th gen) (Intel Core i7-1280P 12th gen) Intel Core i5-1340P 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370P 13th gen

Dell XPS 13 Plus OS: Windows 11 Home/Pro 64-bit Ubuntu 22.04

memory: 8/16/32GB LPDDR5

8/16/32GB LPDDR5 storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

512GB/1TB/2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD Dell XPS 13 Plus graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe display: 13.4″ 4K UHD+ 3840×2400 InfinityEdge touch, DisplayHDR 400, 500nit, 90% DCI-P3, 1,650:1 contrast 13.4″ 3.5K 3456×2160 InfinityEdge OLED touch, DisplayHDR 500, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3, 100,000:1 contrast, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 13.4″ FHD+ 1920×1200 InfinityEdge touch, 500nit, 100% sRGB, 2,000:1 contrast 13.4″ FHD+ 1920×1200 InfinityEdge, 500nit, 100% sRGB, contrast 2,000:1 all: Dolby Vision, Eyesafe, 178° viewing angle

audio: Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, 4x speakers with 8W total output, 2x microphones with Waves MaxxVoice with VoIP support, Microsoft Cortana

Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, 4x speakers with 8W total output, 2x microphones with Waves MaxxVoice with VoIP support, Microsoft Cortana drums: 55Wh

55Wh doors: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1x USB-C to USB-A adapter, 1x USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter (optional)

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1x USB-C to USB-A adapter, 1x USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter (optional) dimensions and weight: 15.28×295.3×199.04mm for 1.23kg (1.26kg version with OLED display)

15.28×295.3×199.04mm for 1.23kg (1.26kg version with OLED display) connectivity: Intel Killer WiFi 6E 1675, Bluetooth 5.3

Intel Killer WiFi 6E 1675, Bluetooth 5.3 safety: TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 certified, TCG, Windows Hello fingerprint sensor, Windows Hello webcam with ExpressSign-in, Dell SafeBIOS

Surely you have already guessed that the device is anything but cheap. The price is indeed around between 1,699 euros and 2,739.24 euros. We obviously can’t wait to test it in the field!