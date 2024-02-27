If what you are looking for is a fluid and solid experience in computing, you should be interested in the offer that Bodega Aurrera has launched to pamper the young people of the home, since it has put the laptop Dell Inspiron 15 16GB RAM and processor Ryzen 5 at only $10,999 which represents a saving of almost $7,000 off its original price of $17,099.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3525 offers a robust configuration that ensures optimal performance in a wide range of tasks. with a processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and 16GB of RAM, This laptop is capable of handling everything from the most basic to the most demanding activities, including gaming and content editing applications.

In addition to its processing power, this laptop has a capacity of 1.2TB massive storage in solid state, more than enough to install numerous programs and store a large number of multimedia files.

The 15.6-inch FHD screen and AMD graphics card Radeons provide an immersive, high-quality visual experience, whether you want to enjoy series, movies or any multimedia content.

In terms of connectivity, the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 offers a variety of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0 and HDMI 1.4, ensuring versatile connectivity for external devices. Plus, its built-in 3-cell battery ensures reliable all-day battery life.

With a compact and lightweight aluminum design, weighing just 1.66 kgmakes this laptop a perfect option for those who need portability without sacrificing performance.

This exclusive offer at Bodega Aurrera provides customers with the opportunity to purchase a powerful and versatile laptop at an unbeatable price. Don't miss the opportunity to take advantage of this discount and take home the Dell Inspiron 15 3525, offering a perfect balance between performance and price.

