













Dell introduces the new Alienware Aurora R15, its next generation of gaming PC

The first thing you should know about the Alienware Aurora R15 is that this equipment has a renewed thermal system, the motherboard is also redesigned, the cabinet provides greater performance

Then the Alienware Aurora R15 It has a PCI x16 port which is perfectly designed for you to install the newest video cards that are not only big but also certainly heavy and can damage the motherboard.

Likewise, the power supply can be from 750 to 1350W, which is key, especially with graphics cards that need just that: power. Its design is certainly attractive, but that doesn’t stop it from being functional.

Now, we need to talk about a very special detail: what memory works with this computer? It has Dual UDIMM ports for you to install DDR5 up to 4,800. On the other hand, for those who like lights, there are 8 lighting zones. The gabinet? Well, you can find it in Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon.

Source: Dell

There are even more worthy things to point out and they have to do with the ventilation system. It has a liquid cooling system, 5 x 120mm fans and a very useful system airflow.

What hardware parts can the Alienware Aurora R15 come with?

The new one Alienware Aurora R15 of Dell It comes with several configurations, but the key parts are the following and they are the ones you should consider:

You can use 13th generation Intel Core i9K processors with a Z790 chipset

The motherboard is updated to support next generation graphics cards.

In addition to its respective high-speed ethernet port, you can also have a Wi-Fi 6 or 6E connection.

It’s worth noting that this PC has its fair share of options ranging from the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13600K which has 14 cores to the 24 core Core i9. It is also worth mentioning that it comes with NVMe M.2 cards from 256GB to 4TB.

What do you think of this new proposal from Dell?