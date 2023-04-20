Do you know Dell beyond the hardware? The Nasdaq-listed $32 billion market cap giant earned $102 billion in fiscal 2023, ending in January of this year. Much of this volume comes from two main segments. The first, customer solutions (CSG), encompassing desktops and notebooks, as well as peripherals, including monitors and projectors — an area that contributed US$ 58 billion to total sales. In second place, we have the infrastructure solutions area, which includes servers, storage and backup, networks, converged and hyperconverged and building blocks of modern IT – segment that earned US$ 38 billion. The other US$ 6 billion comes from smaller businesses. In numbers, a good year, but with growth of just 1% in total revenue and a wave of layoffs, or layoffs as it is now fashionable to call it, of 6,600 employees in March this year (5% of the global staff).

For the president of Dell Technologies for Latin America, Luis Gonçalves, the company underwent a normalization of results in 2023, with the pandemic significantly accelerating the numbers in the last three years. Even so, it reinforces some good results, such as the 24% increase in operating profit, reaching US$ 5.8 billion. Regarding the dismissals, the executive stated that “we are within normality, including in Latin America”, he told DINHEIRO.

The American hardware and infrastructure giant has transformed itself in recent decades to diversify its revenue sources and cover other areas such as cloud computing, information security, among others. To this end, it invested between the fiscal year 2021 and 2023 US$ 7.9 billion in research and development — in 2022 alone it was US$ 2.8 billion — resulting in 2,445 new patents issued in the year — “we are exploring with our customers a holistic end-to-end view of all elements in the product and service chain,” said Gonçalves.

The new Dell wants to add a package of supporting services throughout the implementation of its infrastructure and hardware offer, aiming to maintain the eight leaderships that it is proud to place in its investor report. Among them, being the main player in the North American PC market and the global leader in storage software.

6,600 dell employees were laid off in March this year (5% of the global workforce)

$102.3 billion was dell’s revenue in fiscal year 2023. increase of just 1%

INCREMENTS As part of this strategy, this year it added new services and solutions to its security portfolio. On the list, solutions for protecting IT infrastructure, software, hardware and clouds; new threat management platform; business PC hardware protection and cyber attack protection tool that enables organizations to protect critical data and maintain business continuity. “We adopt a Zero Trust philosophy with our customers [zero confiança]”, said Gonçalves, “means assuming that you are never safe and that there is always the possibility of being attacked”.

In addition to security, the company also invests in high-performance computing server infrastructure, or supercomputing. In partnership with two other giants, Intel and Nvidia, Dell brought innovations to its portfolio of Dell PowerEdge servers, accelerating the results of these equipment with intensive use of artificial intelligence (AI). There are three new machines launching in December 2022 that focus on advanced computing workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, modeling and simulation that are key sources of competitive advantage for many companies. “The entire 5G and edge platform are solutions that we explore especially in Brazil because of our factory,” he said. “We get a more controlled environment to test the solutions and show them to customers”. Betting on important trends and moderate growth, Dell seems to have a good plan to reach expressive growth numbers again.