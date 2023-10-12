Dell is one of the companies leader in the IT sectorknown for the production of high quality and performance devices, among its products, rugged tablets stand out, i.e. designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions, such as dust, water, shock and temperatures, and just today, 12 October 2023, l ‘agency he presented The Dell 7030 Rugged Extremeits new rugged tablet that It bills itself as the world’s lightest fully rugged 10-inch Windows tablet.

The 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet features a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Iris Xe graphics on i5 and i7 configurations, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. These characteristics allow it to deliver cutting-edge performance on the move, ideal for professional and industrial applications, furthermore the tablet supportsNVMe SSD up to 2TBto ensure large data storage capacity.

As for connectivity, the Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E with dual broadband, and comes with GPS and 5G, as well as support for 5G private networking, a feature that’s useful for businesses that want Create your own local wireless network in factories and other facilities to improve wireless security, speed and range. The tablet also features several physical ports that can be customized for bulk orders, including a barcode scanner, Ethernet, an audio jack, and USB Type-A2.

The Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet has a 10.1 inch FHD+ display (1920 x 1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio that maximizes screen real estate. The panel can reach 1000 nitsmaking it visible even in direct sunlight, among other things the tablet has the ability to perceive a touch even if you are wearing gloves, so as to allow users to work safely with aggressive chemicals or dangerous equipment.

The 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet has a removable battery, a detachable backlit RGB keyboard, and a rotating hand strap. The battery can be hot-swappable with two additional batteries to keep the tablet powered during field activities.

Business and commercial features of the Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme

The Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet It’s part of Dell’s Latitude linewhich includes devices designed for the needs of companies, and specifically this product is aimed at sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energythe defence and the emergency, everyone sectors that require reliable, resistant and versatile devicescapable of adapting to the most extreme conditions.

As we said at the beginning of this article, the Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet was announced today, at the Dell Technologies World virtual event; the event showcased the company’s latest innovations in digital technology and sustainability, and among these was the tablet, which will be available globally later this yearbut the price It hasn’t been revealed yet, that being said, it can be assumed to be highwhereas the previous 12-inch model costs $2,719 directly from Dell.

The Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet looks like a niche product, intended for a specific audience that needs rugged devicesHowever, it also demonstrates Dell’s ability to innovate and offer customized solutions to its customers.

The Dell 7030 Rugged Extreme is not only a technologically advanced device, but also a sustainable and responsible product, in fact it is made with 25% recycled materials and has 100% recyclable packaging, plus it has obtained the EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR certificationswhich attest to its low environmental impact in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet also has a positive impact on a social level, as it can help improve the safety, efficiency and productivity of workers operating in difficult environments. In fact, the product can help monitor working conditions, communicate with colleagues and superiors, manage emergencies and solve problems, without forgetting that the tablet can support the training and education of workers, thanks to its ability to run augmented and virtual reality applications.

Dell’s 7030 Rugged Extreme tablet is an innovative device that combines high performance, extreme durability and environmental sustainability, and although we said it is aimed at a niche market, made up of sectors that require rugged devices to face the most demanding challenges, it represents also an example of how technology can be at the service of man and the environment, offering personalized and responsible solutions.

