Mexico City.- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Bienestar and the organization Ni un Repartidor Menos and Ni una Repartidora Menos launched a campaign aimed at platform workers to obtain credentials and have access to medical and hospital care.

The call, aimed at the 500,000 people who work with platforms, was opened on June 30 and seeks to ensure that they and their families have access to free health services, said Saúl Gómez, founder of the organization.

“It is designed for those who work on their own as delivery people, drivers, waiters. There is no fee and families can also join IMSS Bienestar,” he said in an interview.

With the credential, they will have access to medical care, drugs, consultations, laboratory tests and surgical interventions, but not to save for a pension.

Gómez said that the platforms only provide health coverage during the time that the orders are delivered.

This was the agreement between platform workers’ organizations and companies through a decalogue that was issued in 2022.

“As long as you have an order, the platforms protect you: Uber, Rappi and DiDi have private insurance for medical care and medicines in private hospitals.

“That’s fine, but we want to achieve social security, like any other employee. There is still a long road ahead,” he said.

He said that they are seeking to meet with the virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, so that IMSS coverage becomes a reality for this group of workers.

Despite having access to IMSS-Bienestar, the goal is to be affiliated with IMSS, since they are workers who pay taxes and have the right to this coverage, he explained.

“The government is the one that has benefited the most from us because it charges us taxes on a weekly basis,” he warned.

The IMSS launched a pilot test two years ago, but it was unsuccessful because the fees were unaffordable for delivery workers.

“A pilot program was launched two years ago, but it didn’t work because the fees were too high, they were 40 pesos a day, which is 1,200 pesos a month,” he said.

The decalogue of the delivery organizations establishes that the social protection model that they consider appropriate consists of the participation of government platforms and service providers, which will contribute a percentage of the cost of social protection for IMSS coverage.