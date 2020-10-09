Once upon a time, the 37th week was said to be full term for the fetus (meaning the baby has been fully developed in the womb), but it is no longer.When the doctors did research on this subject, they concluded that delivery may occur at this time. The 37th week is not the right time for the baby to come out, and it is necessary for the mother to stay in the womb for some more time for many reasons.Many children were born with problems in the 37th week. As a result, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists made changes to their official guidelines.Now, after completion of 39 weeks, pregnancy will be considered full term. Children who are born between 37 and 38 weeks and six days will be called Early Term (ie those born before full term).According to the new guidelines, now children have to stay in the mother’s womb for longer. But if we talk about the old perception, then 37 weeks is considered full term and it cannot be completely ruled out. In a situation that even 36 weeks should be considered correct.In most cases the answer is yes, but you should know a few things about delivery in 36 weeks.

36 week delivery loss

Sometimes babies are born before the completion of nine months. Early delivery is opted for in conditions such as preeclampsia which is correct, but still children born before full term are at risk.

A 36-week-old baby is considered late preterm. This means that the baby is born early, but is born a little late according to the preterm months.

According to Obstetrics and Gynecology, children born between 34 and 36 weeks of age are late preterm.

After the 36th week, the risk of getting health problems goes down. Even children born after the 35th week have a lower risk, but children with late preterm remain with respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, patent duct arteriosus, jaundice, low birth weight, developmental distance, and death. is.



Problems may require late preterm children to be re-assigned after discharge from a neonatal intensive care unit or hospital.

Children born in the 36th week have a significant risk of respiratory distress syndrome. In this, boys have more problems than girls.

In most cases, no one gets a delivery on their own in the 36th week. Many children are born in late preterm due to premature labor or water bag tearing. In such a situation, talk to your doctor beforehand about what kind of risk your child may be.

Overall, the matter is that the longer the child stays in the mother’s womb, the better it will develop.