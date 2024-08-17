The delivery time for a “Tem Jeito” service is one hour; the company wants to expand its franchise model

The network of franchises sewing delivery There is a way achieved revenue of R$3 million in 2023 with quick clothing repairs. The amount represents a 50% increase compared to the previous year. The company projects growth of 65% in 2024.

Founded in 2015 by Evandro of Macedo Sonthe chain began its operations in Campina Grande (PB) and expanded throughout the Northeast in recent years. It operates in 5 cities. Now, it plans to expand its presence to other regions of Brazil.

The businessman says he identified a business opportunity in the sector’s common difficulty in obtaining quick service. The service delivery time at Tem Jeito is one hour and seamstress can travel to the client to perform services.

In addition to quick repairs and adjustments, the company also offers clothing customization. The introduction of this new service was a crucial factor in increasing revenue, according to Macedo Filho.

The cost of repairs varies depending on the item and the adjustment requested. The most expensive service is replacing the lining (back and sleeve) of a blazer. It costs R$150.

Currently, the network has 3 franchise styles:

express – for quick adjustments;

standard – for on-site adjustments;

container – for high-traffic locations.

The initial investment is R$129,000. The franchise fee costs R$35,000.

X-ray of the Way