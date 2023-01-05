Sometimes you need a vacation. And sometimes you really need a holiday, like this delivery guy. Yesterday, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee found a delivery van full of packages at Schiphol. The delivery van’s engine was still running and the driver was nowhere to be seen. CCTV footage showed how the parcel deliverer had boarded the plane and departed.

You understand that the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee was a bit concerned about the bus full of unknown packages. Tracker dog Jodi was used to check the bus. This good employee concluded that there were no explosives in the vehicle. The only catchy thing about the situation was probably the bus owner’s headache.

The boss of the courier company in question was called that one of his employees had left the bus at Schiphol. According to the Marechaussee, he picked up his bus in amazement. He could not give an explanation for the incident.

No clarity yet

It is therefore not known why the delivery person left the bus behind and boarded the plane himself. Maybe he thought Charlois was in France and he’s on his way with an AliExpress package. Anyway, at the time of landing, he will have some missed calls from his boss.